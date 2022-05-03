JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two women were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Jones County on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Jones County deputies said the crash happened on Magnolia Road in the Powers Community just before 8:00 a.m. They said a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet pickup collided at the intersection of Magnolia Road and Pineview Church Road.

Both drivers were taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment. They had non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.