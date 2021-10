HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to identify two women accused of shoplifting.

Police said the two women came into the Ulta store, located on Turtle Creek Drive, multiple times. They allegedly stole more than $1,000 in merchandise.

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.

If you know the identities of the two women, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.