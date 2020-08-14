Two women wanted in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two women are wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court Judge.

Rebekah Michelle Davis is wanted for failure to appear in court for possession of methamphetamine charge. Dawn Marie Reed is wanted for failure to keep in touch with attorney in relation to a possession of methamphetamine charge.

If anyone know the whereabouts of Davis and Reed, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

