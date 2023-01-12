HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Tylertown man pled guilty to possession of child pornography.

Jason Patrick Appeldorn, 46, pled guilty on January 10, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg.

According to court documents, on September 23, 2021, U.S. Probation officers executed a search of the premises at Appeldorn’s residence in Tylertown. Appeldorn had been under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office since November 29, 2017, because of a previous conviction for possession of child pornography in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Prosecutors said Appeldorn’s cell phone, which was recovered during the search, was forensically examined and several thousand visual depictions of child sexual abuse material of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct was recovered. They said Appeldorn also admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography.

Appeldorn is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27, 2023 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case with the assistance of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Division.