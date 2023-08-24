HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Tylertown man was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said Jason Patrick Appeldorn, 47, was sentenced on August 23, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg.

In addition to his term of imprisonment, Appeldorn was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $63,500 to victims and a $5,000 fine. He was also ordered to pay an additional $5,000 assessment under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

According to court documents, on September 23, 2021, federal officers of the U.S. Probation Office executed a search of Appeldorn’s residence in Tylertown. Appeldorn had been under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office since November 29, 2017, because of a previous conviction for possession of child pornography in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

According to LaMarca, Appeldorn’s cellular telephone recovered at the search was forensically examined and more than 2,000 visual depictions of child sexual abuse material of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct was recovered.

Appeldorn was indicted by a federal grand jury, and he pled guilty on January 10, 2023, to possession of child pornography.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Division.