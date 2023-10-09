WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Tylertown woman was killed during a crash in Walthall County on Friday, October 6.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened just before 4:45 a.m. on Highway 27.

According to troopers, a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on the highway when it collided with a 2012 Toyota CRW.

The driver of the of the 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 35-year-old Nancy Gonzalez-Zelay, died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.