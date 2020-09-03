Tyrone Stewart Memorial Highway dedicated in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, September 3, a section of U.S. Highway 11 in Jones County was designated as the “Tyrone Stewart Memorial Highway” in honor of former police chief Tyrone Stewart who passed away on January 28, 2019.

“The City of Laurel, Jones County and all of Mississippi lost a great man and a great leader when we lost Chief Stewart,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “Although he is no longer with us, his memory will forever be imprinted on the lives of those who had the opportunity to know him.”

Chief Stewart was a Jones County native and took on the role of police chief in 2011.

Chief Tyrone Stewart/Courtesy: MDOT

The memorial highway starts at the Magnolia Road intersection and extends southward for one mile on Highway 11.

Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, an official dedication ceremony will be held at a later date.

