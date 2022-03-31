HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Phase One of the Highway 49/Midtown multi-phased traffic improvement project will begin on Tuesday, April 5.

The purpose of the project is to expand access to Forrest General Hospital (FGH) by shifting the Highway 49/Mamie Street signal to Camp Street. An additional traffic signal will be installed at Highway 49/West Adeline. Traffic circulation will be improved on Arlington Loop. A more efficient route will be provided from Midtown to Highway 49. A dedicated pedestrian and bicycle pathway will be built from Kamper Park to Midtown.

The following changes will be made during Phase One:

27th Avenue will close north of Camp Street. North of the closure will remain open to traffic.

West Frontage Road will be closed between north of Camp Street and Mamie Street. Access to Community Bank will remain open. All southbound traffic south of Camp Street on West Frontage Road will be directed to Highway 49 or South 28th Avenue.

Mamie Street will be closed from South 28th Avenue to the entrance of the FGH staff parking lot. South of this closure will remain open to traffic.

Camp Street will be closed from Highway 49 to South 28th Avenue. Camp Street east of Highway 49 will remain open.

The FGH Emergency Department can be accessed by:

From Highway 49: North and southbound traffic will continue to use Mamie Street as it currently exists.

From 28th Avenue: Traffic will use a temporary roadway across from the FGH staff parking lot between 28th Avenue and Mamie Street.

(Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

Detours and signage will be posted throughout the FGH campus and along Highway 49 and 28th Avenue.

Phase One is expected to be complete in four to five months. Click here for more information.