JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An unconscious woman was saved from a burning car in Jones County on Monday, September 26.

Officials with Glade Fire and Rescue said Firefighter Kris Lecabellac with the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department was on his way to work around 6:16 a.m. when he spotted the scene.

The driver of a flipped car on the side of Highway 15 South was unconscious and still inside the car as it was burning. Lecabellac stopped, got the woman out of the car and cared for her injuries.

“We salute Kris Lecabellac for saving her from certain death,” said Glade Fire and Rescue officials.