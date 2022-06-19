HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – United Way of Southeast Mississippi announced its newest board chair and board members for 2022-2023.

Pine Belt News reported Chase Blankenship, Market President and Senior Vice President for the First Bank in Hattiesburg, was named 2022-2023 board chair. He is serving his third three-year term as a board member. He replaces Todd Jackson, whose term as board chair ended March 31.

The newspaper reported the following board members began their three-year terms on April 1:

Chris Miles – Producer, Combined Benefits Administrators, Inc.

Corey Proctor – Planning Director, Forrest County

Frank James III – General Manager, Hilton Garden Inn

Jana Causey, Ph.D. – Vice President for Forrest County Operations, Pearl River Community College

Ryan Hinton – Senior Vice President, Hancock Whitney

According to the newspaper, the organization allocated over $600,000 in funding to its nonprofit partner agencies and programs serving Forrest, Lamar, Marion and Perry Counties.