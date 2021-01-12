United Way of Southeast Mississippi hosts $100K Payday Raffle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The United Way of Southeast Mississippi usually hosts its annual $100K Payday Raffle in January. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization has found creative ways to support the community.

The money raised from the raffle will go towards helping 15 partnering nonprofits and people who live in the Pine Belt.

“As you consider whether not your going to buy a ticket, keep in mind that every ticket you buy helps in one of those areas throughout our community,” said Jonah Taylor, director of marketing and communications for United Way of Southeast Mississippi.

The organization provides a boost for nonprofits in areas of support services, health services and food services.



“The United Way was able to act as funnel of receiving the donations. But then partnering with organizations to spread across multiple counties, we’re just able to be a resource for organizations whenever they are already being stretched thin,” said Kari Lynn Somers, director of community impact for United Way of Southeast Mississippi

If you want to help support the cause, go to United Way’s website.

