PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Upgrades to Robert E. Russell Sportsplex are being made nearly a year and a half after funding was originally procured.

Pine Belt News reported District 104 Representative Larry Byrd was able to procure $600,000 for improvements at the site. Some of the planned upgrades and improvements include paving parking lots and the construction of new amenities, wider entrances and striping.

Aldermen Drew Brickson said there’s also potential for a soccer field, skate park or water park. Aldermen Blake Nobles said he hopes the upgrades will bring in tournaments to allow for more opportunities for kids in the city.

Warren & Warren Asphalt Paving has started the upgrades.