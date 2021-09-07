USM 2021 National Juried Painting Exhibition opens Sept. 9

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Museum of Art at the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) School of Performing and Visual Arts will open the 2021 National Juried Painting Exhibition on September 9, 2021. The exhibit, which features artists in contemporary paintings, will be open until October 1, 2021.

USM leaders said there were more than 700 entries submitted by artists from across the country this year. From these, 52 paintings were selected for the exhibition, by juror and guest artist, Susan Palmisano.

“In making selections, I looked for work that was both technically strong and conceptually challenging. I also looked for work to represent a variety of styles, techniques, and visions, including those that challenge the boundaries of the painting discipline or others that excel within the confines of tradition,” said Palmisano. “The resulting exhibition brings together a chorus of rich and varied artistic voices, representative of today’s painting practice.”

Participating artists include: