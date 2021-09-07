USM 2021 National Juried Painting Exhibition opens Sept. 9

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Museum of Art at the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) School of Performing and Visual Arts will open the 2021 National Juried Painting Exhibition on September 9, 2021. The exhibit, which features artists in contemporary paintings, will be open until October 1, 2021.
USM leaders said there were more than 700 entries submitted by artists from across the country this year. From these, 52 paintings were selected for the exhibition, by juror and guest artist, Susan Palmisano.
“In making selections, I looked for work that was both technically strong and conceptually challenging. I also looked for work to represent a variety of styles, techniques, and visions, including those that challenge the boundaries of the painting discipline or others that excel within the confines of tradition,” said Palmisano. “The resulting exhibition brings together a chorus of rich and varied artistic voices, representative of today’s painting practice.”
Participating artists include:
- Meg Aubrey, Corpus Christi, Texas
- Sarah Bielski, Statesboro, Ga.
- Heidi Brueckner, Oakland, Calif.
- Liza Butts, Birmingham, Ala.
- Gary Chapman, Birmingham, Ala.
- Constance Culpepper, Phildelphia, Pa.
- Alejandro Estrada, Saint Cloud, Fla.
- Kari Friestad, South Bend, Ind.
- Cassie Gnehm, San Antonio, Texas
- Jeanette Hammerstein, Bloomington, Ind.
- Samantha Haring, Cincinnati, Ohio
- Gregory Hennen, Dyke, Va.
- Zach Horn, Boston, Mass.
- Vincent Hron, Winfield, Pa.
- Teresa Jarzynski, Bethesda, Md.
- Karen Kirshner, East Meadow, N.Y.
- Justyna Kisielewicz, Coral Gables, Fla.
- Alvaro Labanino, Miami, Fla.
- Diane Lorio, Rockville, Md.
- Kim Manfredi, Palm Springs, Calif.
- John Markowitz, Cantonment, Fla.
- Andrew Martin, Lubbock, Texas
- Lib Mason, Brevard, N.C.
- Robert Matejcek, La Junta, Colo.
- Anat Michaeli, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Rachel Mindrup, Omaha, Neb.
- Benjamin Murphy, Stillwater, Okla.
- Katie Murphy, Johnson City, Tenn.
- John Nativio, Cleveland, Ohio
- Lindsay Overbey, Germantown, Tenn.
- Thomas Pickarski, New York, N.Y.
- Justin Price, Fort Collins, Colo.
- Alan Paine Radebaugh, Albuquerque, N.M.
- Eric Robinson, Severn, Md.
- Kimberly Rodey, La Grange, Ill.
- Sachi Rome, Riverdale, Ga.
- Martina Sciolino, Hattiesburg, Miss.
- Hannah Shipley, Boone, N.C.
- Derek Smith, Brookhaven, Miss.
- Carolyn Springer, Indianapolis, Ind.
- Anne Stagg, Tallahassee, Fla.
- Susan Stevens, Hattiesburg, Miss.
- Jason Stout, Martin, Tenn.
- Wanda Sullivan, Mobile, Ala.
- Caitlyn Swift, Pomerene, Ariz.
- Laurence Unger, Houston, Texas
- Jason Valdez, Corpus Christi, Texas
- Gregory Wilkin, Columbia, S.C.
- Jammie Williams, Ashland City, Tenn.
- Erin Wohletz, Knoxville, Tenn.
- Donna Wolfe, Livingston, Texas
- Yingde Wu, Missouri, Texas