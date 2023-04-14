HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – University of Southern Mississippi (USM) alumna Mollie Magee Van Devender donated $1 million to the school to establish the Mollie Van Devender Leadership Scholarship Endowment.

USM leaders said the scholarship will aid in the recruitment of a highly engaged high school seniors.

“This gift will allow us to recruit outstanding high school leaders who will make a transformational difference at USM, just as Mollie did as a student here,” said USM President Dr. Joseph S. Paul.

Van Devender graduated from the school in 1978. She was a member of Chi Omega, the Student Senate, the University Activities Council and Omicron Delta Kappa. Currently, she’s a member of the USM Foundation Honor Club at the Black and Gold Society Level, the Eagle Club and is a Life Member of the Alumni Association.

She previously established the Mollie Magee Athletic Scholarship Endowment for students from Simpson County.