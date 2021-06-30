USM alumni, fans invited to attend events to meet new head football coach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Southern Miss Alumni Association and Southern Miss Athletics announced a list of initial dates and locations for the “Southern Miss Unmasked: Will Hall Introductory Tour.” Alumni and fans are invited to attend events in the following areas to meet Coach Hall and hear about the progress of the football program and plans for the upcoming season.
July 15 | Jackson, Miss.
- The Country Club of Jackson
- 5:30 p.m.
July 19 | Long Beach, Miss.
- USM Gulf Park Campus, Hardy Hall Ballroom
- 5:30 p.m.
July 21 | Baton Rouge, La.
- Baton Rouge Country Club
- 5:30 p.m.
July 28 | Huntsville, Ala.
- Redstone Gateway Conference Center
- 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 3 | Houston, Texas
- Cadillac Bar
- 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 14 | Hattiesburg, Miss.
- Additional details will be released in the coming weeks
“We are excited to hit the road with Coach Hall and introduce him to the Southern Miss family across the region,” said Jerry DeFatta, executive director of the Southern Miss Alumni Association. “Coach Hall’s excitement is contagious; the future of Southern Miss football is in good hands.”