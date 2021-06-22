USM announces changes to Master of Science in coaching and sport performance program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) School of Kinesiology and Nutrition announced changes to the Master of Science in coaching and sport performance program. They said the changes will allow students to earn their degrees sooner and become more effective leaders and coaches.

The updates include:

Fewer course hours required (reduced from 36 to 30 hours)

Updated course offerings (click here to see new course requirements)

No GRE or standardized test requirements (optional for additional admission points)

Students can apply anytime because admission occurs every semester (fall, spring and summer)

“In our revised program, students will take fewer classes but experience more integrated content that reflects global trends and best practices in coach development and coaching practice,” said Dr. Melissa Thompson, professor in the School of Kinesiology and Nutrition. “Students will develop skills that not only help them in their current coaching, but also those that will allow them to keep growing as the profession evolves.”