USM announces new football coach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The excitement is building as we are just days away from the official introduction of USM’s next head football coach.

It’s been an up and down 20-20 season at Southern Miss. Already On their third head coach this season alone. It’s had two interims since Jay Hopson stepped down.

Fans we talked with hope Will Hall brings some stability to the Golden Eagles program.

“When I first heard they were hiring a new coach, I really didn’t believe the hype, I really do hope the coach they’re bring in really stays and really helps the football program, we really do need someone that’s a leader”, said USM student, Mario Coleman

A news conference to announce Hall as the school’s 22nd coach will take place, on Monday Dec.7, at 10 a.m., at Reed Green Coliseum.