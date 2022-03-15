HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Artwork by students in the Art and Design program at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will be on exhibit for the 2022 Annual Juried Student Show.

The event will be from March 23 through April 8 on the Hattiesburg campus. An awards ceremony will be held March 24 at 6:00 p.m.

The Exhibition was juried by Anthony (Tony) DiFatta, Director of Education at Walter Anderson Museum in Ocean Springs; Christian Bailey, potter, sculptor, and art teacher at Harrison Central High School; and Zach Blessing, graphic designer and Vice President of American Advertising Federation of Pensacola.

The show features more than 151 works of art that were selected from 192 entries.

The exhibit can be viewed at the Gallery of Art and Design in the George Hurst Building, Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.