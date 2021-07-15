USM artists to be featured in Mississippi Museum of Art Invitational

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Four alumni and a faculty member from the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will participate in this year’s Mississippi Invitational exhibition at the Mississippi Museum of Art.

The USM-affiliated artists include:

Karen Gilder of Florence

Spence Townsend of Greenwood

Gregory Walker of Jackson

Whitson Ramsey of Hattiesburg

Professor of Sculpture and Ceramics, Jennifer Torres of Hattiesburg.

Invitational artists are competitively chosen, and the exhibition will feature unique works across a variety of media. The works and pieces being showcased, include:

A pigment print photograph titled, The Landing, showcased by Gilder;

An oil canvas titled, At the Train Station, showcased by Townsend;

Collaborative pieces of cyanotype with Mississippi River water on cotton paper titled, Tetraptych 1, Tetraptych 2, and Pentaptych 1, showcased by Walker and Pat Galluzzo;

An oil and graphite canvas titled, The Day My Grandmother Became a Widow, showcased by Ramsey; and

A wood, foam, fiberglass, resin sculpture titled, Purple Mountain Majesty, showcased by Torres.

This year’s Mississippi Invitational will be from August 14 through October 10, 2021.