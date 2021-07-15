USM artists to be featured in Mississippi Museum of Art Invitational

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Four alumni and a faculty member from the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will participate in this year’s Mississippi Invitational exhibition at the Mississippi Museum of Art.

The USM-affiliated artists include:

  • Karen Gilder of Florence
  • Spence Townsend of Greenwood 
  • Gregory Walker of Jackson
  • Whitson Ramsey of Hattiesburg
  • Professor of Sculpture and Ceramics, Jennifer Torres of Hattiesburg.

Invitational artists are competitively chosen, and the exhibition will feature unique works across a variety of media. The works and pieces being showcased, include:

  • A pigment print photograph titled, The Landing, showcased by Gilder;
  • An oil canvas titled, At the Train Station, showcased by Townsend;
  • Collaborative pieces of cyanotype with Mississippi River water on cotton paper titled, Tetraptych 1, Tetraptych 2, and Pentaptych 1, showcased by Walker and Pat Galluzzo;
  • An oil and graphite canvas titled, The Day My Grandmother Became a Widow, showcased by Ramsey; and
  • A wood, foam, fiberglass, resin sculpture titled, Purple Mountain Majesty, showcased by Torres.
This year’s Mississippi Invitational will be from August 14 through October 10, 2021.

