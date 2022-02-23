HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Dr. Julie Pigza, Associate Professor of chemistry and biochemistry at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), has been named the 2021 Chemist of the Year by the Mississippi Local Section of the American Chemical Society (ACS).

This marks Pigza’s first time to earn the award. A native of Pittsburgh, Pa., she joined the USM faculty in 2013.

“Research faculty have a lot of aspects to our jobs that take up our time, and it can be hard to know if you are devoting time to everything completely,” she said. “A recognition such as this makes me pause and realize I must be doing something right.”

Much of Pigza’s research emphasis at USM involves the various facets of organic chemistry.