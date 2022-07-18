HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families were awarded a Bob Woodruff Foundation stimulus grant for $10,000. The funds will be used to assist veterans and their families who are struggling with food insecurity.

The grant will serve at least 33 local military veterans. Each veteran participating in the program will be awarded a $300 gift card through the USM Veterans Center for the purchase of healthy foods at the Hattiesburg-area Corner Market Grocery Store.

The Corner Market staff has worked closely with USM veteran-leaders to meet the needs of local veterans and their families participating in this program.

To learn more about the USM Veterans Center, call 601-264-4629 or visit www.usm.edu/military-veterans.