USM baseball coach to serve as Grand Marshal for annual rodeo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Head Baseball Coach Scott Berry will serve as grand marshal for the 36th Annual Southern Miss Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo.

The rodeo will be held at the James Lynn Cartlidge Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center on Friday, January 28 and Saturday, January 29.

Advance tickets are being sold for $12 at Boot Country on U.S. Highway 49 and Hub City West Farm and Garden on U.S. Pioneer Road in Hattiesburg. Beginning on Friday, January 28, tickets will only be sold at the venue for $15. All seats are reserved and have chair backs.