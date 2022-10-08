HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Some professors expressed frustration after the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) announced that classes will be canceled and offices will be closed for an October 27 game against the University of Louisiana.

The Hattiesburg American reported the school announced the schedule change in an email. It said normal class schedules and operations wouldn’t be possible with increased visitors and parking demands. However, some professors want to know why the decision wasn’t made sooner since the date of the game has been publicly set since March 1.

Jeremy Scott, president of the USM chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said exams and speakers who are paid by grants were already scheduled, labs will have to be canceled for the week and more.

In response, the Office of the Provost announced that it would assist professors and faculty who will be affected by the change.

According to the newspaper, the closure will also affect USM’s Gulf Coast campus. Kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The game will be broadcast by ESPN2.