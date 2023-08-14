HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A homecoming was held for Miss Mississippi Vivian O’Neal at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) on Sunday, August 13.

Friends, family and admirers attended the event to celebrate the Hattiesburg native’s victory at the state pageant and to wish her well on her quest for the Miss America title in January.

The event, held at the Trent Lott Center on the university’s Hattiesburg campus, included official greetings from USM President Dr. Joseph S. Paul and Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, among other dignitaries.

“Being on campus always feels like being at home, and this [event] means the world to me,” O’Neal said about the reception. “These are people who have been with me along my USM and Miss Mississippi journey, and it’s wonderful to be together with them here.”

O’Neal earned a degree in public relations and minor in political science from USM in 2020.