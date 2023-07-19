HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The main principle for at the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Center for Community Engagement (CCE) is to help students reach their full potential as active citizen leaders.

Leaders with USM said the center coordinates community engagement experiences to address university and community needs, effect positive social change, and cultivate leaders of tomorrow.

Christy Kayser joined the USM family in 2014 as the CCE director. In 2013, the Office of Community Service Learning merged with the Center for Community and Civic Engagement to form the CCE.

“USM is inextricably linked to the City of Hattiesburg and the State of Mississippi,” said Kayser. “Our triumphs and challenges are each other’s triumphs and challenges. As a public institution, we need to do more than just prepare students for the workforce; we should also be preparing students to lead lives of purpose.”

Officials said 1,500 students used the center’s online platform to sign up for service activities in the previous academic year. They reported about 29,000 community service hours during that period.

Hundreds of agencies/organizations in the Pine Belt area have received volunteer services through the CCE. Any time an organization seeks volunteers, the CCE posts the opportunities on social media and through the center’s system.