USM Coastal Operations visited by NOAA Under Secretary (Courtesy: University of Southern Mississippi)

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WHLT) – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere Dr. Rick Spinrad visited the University of Mississippi’s (USM) Coastal Operations.

Mississippi State Port Authority at Gulfport officials also joined as Dr. Spinrad learned more about the school’s oceanographic research. He toured the Marine Research Center, Gulf and Ship Island Building and the future Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise. He was also updated about the school’s blue economy initiative, Gulf Blue.

USM Research and Coastal Operations Vice President Dr. Kelly Lucas spoke about the school’s research and business partnerships in ocean enterprise.

“Today was a great opportunity for Dr. Spinrad to get a first-hand look at our advanced research and development facilities benefiting the entire Gulf Coast region,” said Lucas.