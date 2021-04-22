USM Construction Program receives $100K grant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Construction and Design was awarded a $100,000 grant by the Mississippi State Board of Contractors (MSBOC). The grant will be used to promote and advance construction education in the state.

“The MSBOC allows us to use these funds to promote education related to construction, student needs in construction and faculty development in areas of construction as well,” said Dr. Erich Connell, Director of USM’s School of Construction and Design. “A limited amount of funds is permitted for equipment related to the education of construction, and for students or courses construction students take.”

The School of Construction and Design serves as an advocate for construction education, striving to forge connections between its curriculum and the workforce in general.

Leaders said the MSBOC grant has enabled USM’s construction program to climb into the top 15 percent of more than 150 programs within the Associated Schools of Construction.