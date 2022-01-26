HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has created a new online Marketing BSBA program.
Students will learn about the following:
- Working with a client
- Developing a marketing plan
- Completing an internship
- Studying abroad
- Creating marketing materials
- Leading a student group
- Earning a star in USM’s Tri-Star program
Students who earn their online Marketing BSBA degree can work in sales, marketing research and social media content and strategy. The program will be offered during the fall, spring and summer semesters.
Find more information about the program here.