HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has created a new online Marketing BSBA program.

Students will learn about the following:

Working with a client

Developing a marketing plan

Completing an internship

Studying abroad

Creating marketing materials

Leading a student group

Earning a star in USM’s Tri-Star program

Students who earn their online Marketing BSBA degree can work in sales, marketing research and social media content and strategy. The program will be offered during the fall, spring and summer semesters.

Find more information about the program here.