HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) dance program will kick off its spring 2022 concerts on April 7, 2022.

Featuring the Southern Miss Repertory Dance Company (RDC) Concert 1 on April 7-9 at 7 p.m., followed by the RDC Concert 2 on April 28-30 at 7 p.m., the series will culminate with the Freshman Repertory Company (FRC) Student Dance Showcase with a performance on May 7 at 2 p.m.

All performances will be held in-person in Studio 115 of the Theatre and Dance Building on the Hattiesburg campus. Livestream tickets of the performances are also available on designated dates only: April 8, April 29, and May 7.

Price of admission is $15 for general public; $10 for faculty, staff, seniors, and military; and $6 for students. The FRC Student Dance Showcase is free.

Buy in-person tickets via the Southern Miss Ticket Office or livestream via Showtix4u. Tickets for in-person attendance can also be purchased at the door.