HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Education, in partnership with the DuBard School for Language Disorders, has earned reaccreditation for the Master of Education in dyslexia therapy degree.

USM is one of only 24 institutions in the nation to possess the International Dyslexia Association (IDA) accreditation. More than 70 students have graduated from the program since its establishment in 2014.

Dr. Missy Schraeder, director of the DuBard School for Language Disorders, explained why some children need teachers with the right training.

“We can pretty much see when a student has an oral language problem. Those written language problems, which is what we look at when we talk about dyslexia, not every teacher knows how to deal with that type of student. The students learn in a different fashion. There’s a lot of research about their brain neurology. Our students, they’re not going to learn in a typical fashion,” said Schraeder.

Nationally, one in five children have problems with reading and dyslexia. That makes it even more necessary for teachers to have the right training to help those children succeed.

“What we need to do is make sure our teachers know how to teach in different fashions. If we can approach their problems in a way that’s different from what they get in a traditional program, then we’re going to help them make those changes to their reading skills,” said Schraeder.

USM was reaccredited for the next five years.