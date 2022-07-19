HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – This summer, the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) School of Education launched a graduate-level component with support from a $2 million grant from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and added a director of teacher residency to oversee both pathways for aspiring educators.

Andrea Krell, who was hired for the new role, will help USM scale up both residency programs to supplement ongoing initiatives addressing the state and national teacher shortages.

“We are thrilled to bring Andrea on board as we increase opportunities for pre-service teachers to enter local K-8 classrooms and work alongside mentor teachers to put their textbook learning into practice,” said Dr. Trent Gould, dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences. “Her passion for mentoring in-service teachers, as well as teacher residents, coupled with her educational leadership experience make Andrea a great fit to lead our programs during this exciting season of growth.”

Under guidance from the National Center for Teacher Residencies and supervision of faculty in the USM School of Education, three cohorts of undergraduate students have served as teacher residents while completing their bachelor’s degrees at Southern Miss to date.

During the 2022-2023 academic year, eight new master’s students participating in the Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program supported by MDE will study at USM.

For more information about the undergraduate Golden Eagle Teacher Residency program, click here.