HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Golden Eagles baseball team is gearing up for the 2023 NCAA Super Regional in Hattiesburg.

Southern Miss Head Baseball Coach Scott Berry’s 23-year career with the team will soon come to an end. He will retire after the current season, making the chance at winning the Super Regional even more important to fans.

“It would just be amazing for him and the players, and the state of Mississippi and most definitely for us. And it would be him ending his career on a high note,” said Deanna Bridgers, a USM baseball fan.

Berry’s career at USM began in 2001 as an assistant coach. He became head coach in 2009.

USM players and fans alike hope to advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

“Coach Berry’s been awesome. We’re doing it for everyone. We’re doing it for the City of Hattiesburg, for the fans, for the team, and for Coach Berry. It’s going to be awesome,” said Luke Trehan, a Golden Eagles baseball player.

USM named Assistant Coach Christian Ostrander as Berry’s successor.