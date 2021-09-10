USM Fine Arts Visiting Artist Lecture Series presents Potter Jill Foote-Hutton

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Art and Design program, housed in he University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) School of Performing and Visual Arts, presents renowned potter Jill Foote-Hutton as part of its Fine Arts Visiting Artist Lecture Series from Sept. 13-15 in the 3D Arts Building on the Hattiesburg campus.

USM leaders said Foote-Hutton will begin with a three-day workshop with public demonstrations on ceramic figurative sculptures and her creative process at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a public lecture and Q&A session from 4 – 5 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Her workshop continues on Sept. 14-15 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. In addition, she will engage students in formal critique sessions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories