USM Fine Arts Visiting Artist Lecture Series presents Potter Jill Foote-Hutton

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Art and Design program, housed in he University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) School of Performing and Visual Arts, presents renowned potter Jill Foote-Hutton as part of its Fine Arts Visiting Artist Lecture Series from Sept. 13-15 in the 3D Arts Building on the Hattiesburg campus.

USM leaders said Foote-Hutton will begin with a three-day workshop with public demonstrations on ceramic figurative sculptures and her creative process at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a public lecture and Q&A session from 4 – 5 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Her workshop continues on Sept. 14-15 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. In addition, she will engage students in formal critique sessions.