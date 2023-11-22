HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Southern Miss football team gave back to the City of Hattiesburg the day before Thanksgiving.

The Golden Eagles took time out of their practice schedule to serve hot meals to those in need at Christian Services of Hattiesburg. The players also volunteered to help clean and organize the Christian Services store warehouse.

The players said this yearly tradition is an opportunity to give back ahead of the holidays.

“They support us every Saturday. We have guys that come from things such as this, you know? It means, it means a lot. It really just shows the genuineness of our team. It shows everybody that, you know, we have hearts,” said Chandler Pittman, a running back for USM.

“We’re so thankful for the community of Hattiesburg, the City of Hattiesburg, and what it’s done for us. And we just want to get back any way we can. We know everybody’s not as fortunate as we are, so in any way we can give back, we’d love to do it,” said USM Quarterback Jake Lange.

More than 1,000 meals were served on Wednesday.