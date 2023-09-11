HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Thanks to the support of private philanthropy of 2,850 Southern Miss alumni and friends, gifts made through the USM Foundation totaled nearly $12.7 million.

University leaders said more than $11 million was disbursed for scholarships, academic programs and other support.

“The remarkable generosity of Southern Miss alumni and friends is awe-inspiring, and I am so proud of the impact their investment has on our students and programs,” said Stace Mercier, executive director of the USM Foundation. “The culture of philanthropy is growing, and our Golden Eagle community is stronger than ever. It is truly an honor to work with donors to connect their interests in meaningful ways to our University.”

For more information on supporting The University of Southern Mississippi, contact the USM Foundation at 601-266-5210 or visit usmfoundation.com.