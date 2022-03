HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity donated $900 to the Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

The fraternity held fundraising event “PIKES for Pups” on Valentine’s Day to raise money for the shelter.

Shelter staff said the donation will help with basic necessities, medical care, enrichment opportunities and more for the shelter’s pets.