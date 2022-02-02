LONG BEACH, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) and GenSea are partnering to teach Mississippi high schools students about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

GenSea will host interactive field trips for Mississippi high school students at USM’s training and research facilities on the coast. Additionally, GenSea and USM scientists will hold paid internships for students who are interested in the fields.

Some of the fields student can learn about are shipbuilding, oil exploration, robotic marine exploration tools and renewable resources.

Click here to learn more about GenSea opportunities.