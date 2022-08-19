HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) was gifted $9.6 million by the Luckyday Foundation of Ridgeland.

The gift was granted through the USM Foundation to support the Luckyday Scholars Program at the school. The program has impacted 2,200 students so far with significant financial aid and programming.

Founded by the late Frank Rogers Day, of Jackson, the Luckyday Foundation funds scholarships for Mississippi High School seniors who are exemplary students, display strong leadership skills and community engagement.

The Luckyday Scholars Program was founded over two decades ago at the school. Luckyday Scholars have a current cumulative GPA of 3.6.

“Through the Luckyday Foundation’s giving and work at Southern Miss, committed Mississippi students are able to attend Southern Miss and are given resources and opportunities to help them flourish as engaged students and citizens during their university experience. The Luckyday Foundation has made a significant impact on the lives of thousands of students through their faithful giving and programmatic investments at Southern Miss.” said Dr. Larry Sparkman, the director of the program.