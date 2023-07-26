The USM Gulf Coast Research Laboratory welcomed The Nature Conservancy onto its Ocean Springs campus. (Courtesy: USM)

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Gulf Coast Research Laboratory (GCRL) welcomed The Nature Conservancy (TNC) onto its Ocean Springs campus.

The move started early June 2023. Kelly Darnell, Director of GCRL, is thrilled with the physical move and partnership.

“The Nature Conservancy had been looking for a while for a space to share with a partner and we are thrilled that we landed at GCRL. TNC has a long history of getting conservation accomplished through partnerships and we look forward to many fruitful collaborations. Our conservation work is always grounded in science so being here at GCRL is a natural fit for us,” said Stowe.

The Nature Conservancy is a nonprofit conservation organization that works in all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide. The group has been focused on coastal conservation work along the Coast since 1965.

The Mississippi office was originally housed in Vancleave, Miss.

Stowe said much of TNC’s focus is on land protection, longleaf pine restoration and award-winning conservation work with the Pascagoula River.

“We are here, and we love talking about what we do,” said Stowe.