USM Gulf Park to improve campus sidewalks

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Gulf Park campus will see improved pedestrian pathways under the Pathways Project funded by the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Transportation Alternatives Program.

University officials said the project will provide wider sidewalks, walkways that are Americans with Disabilities Act accessible, directional signage and new lighting.

In phase one of the project, sidewalks that no longer lead to buildings will be removed. The new sidewalks will be 6-12 feet wide and paved with brick. Phase two will create a gateway entrance on the west side of campus and will allow future connections to be made between the campus and downtown Long Beach.

Other improvements include new lighting across the campus, black and gold banners, and benches and tables near the Friendship Oak.

University officials said construction is expected to be complete by December 2022.