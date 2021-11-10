USM holds “Pack the Pantry” drive for students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Staff Council will hold a “Pack the Pantry” food and grocery drive for students.

The Council is encouraging school faculty and staff to donate items for students in need.

The following items are requested:

Toilet paper

Feminine products

Laundry detergent (powdered preferred)

Dry cat food

Dry dog food

Donations can be made by ordering directly from the pantries’ Amazon wish lists, by sending a check to the pantries or by dropping them off in person.

Drop-off sites and hours are as follows:

Hattiesburg campus : Eagles Nest Food Pantry: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (or to the Dean of Students office on the second floor of the Union if no one is available)

: Eagles Nest Food Pantry: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (or to the Dean of Students office on the second floor of the Union if no one is available) Gulf Park Campus : Hardy Hall, Room 242: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

: Hardy Hall, Room 242: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Gulf Coast Research Laboratory: Gunter Library: Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Faculty and staff who make a donation will have their name put into a drawing for a chance to win a Thanksgiving basket that includes a ham or turkey, dressing, two sides, gravy and rolls.

The drive will end on Monday, November 15th but items can be donated yea-round.