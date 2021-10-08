USM Homecoming Week expected to bring economic boost to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Homecoming Week is underway. The event is expected to bring an economic boost to the City of Hattiesburg.

Jeremy Defatta, the executive director of the Southern Miss Alumni Association, said, “From an economic impact standpoint, a tremendous amount of people will come to town this weekend hotels are full, and the restaurants will be the same. So, really excited about having an opportunity to make an impact on our community by welcoming fans back to Hattiesburg to watch Southern Miss football.”

🚧 TRAFFIC NOTICE:



At 12:30 on Saturday (Oct. 9), @HattiesburgPD will close Hardy Street at 34th Ave and Hwy 49 (in both directions) for the @SouthernMiss Homecoming Parade at 1 p.m.



Traffic will be back open by 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/JZNq5hYu8I — City of Hattiesburg (@Hattiesburg_MS) October 8, 2021

The Homecoming 5K will be held Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Pride Field. The parade will roll down Hardy Street and the Southern Miss campus at 1:00 p.m., and the football game between USM and UTEP will kick off at 6:00 p.m.