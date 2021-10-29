USM hosts “EEEEEEKle Walk” for special needs children

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) hosted “EEEEEEKle Walk” on Wednesday, October 27th for the children that attend The Children’s Center for Communication and Development on the school’s campus.

The event was held as a trick-or-treating alternative for children with disabilities who otherwise could not have participated in the Halloween tradition. “EEEEEEKle Walk” provided the children with an accessible trick-or-treating atmosphere that catered to their needs.

USM faculty and staff from all departments dressed in costumes to line Eagle Walk with decorated booths, games and candy.



(Courtesy: USM)

(Courtesy: USM)

“EEEEEEKle Walk”, (Courtesy of USM).

“Some of our children are learning to use a device to communicate and it was so wonderful to watch them work on this skill in a fun setting with such patient communication partners.” said Director of the Children’s Center Sarah Myers.