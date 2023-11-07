HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The College of Nursing and Health Professions at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will host a Professional Health Career Panel and Fair.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 16 at the R.C. Cook Union Building on the Hattiesburg campus.

“Many students in our undergraduate programs plan on continuing on to a professional program, and we aim to give as much guidance as possible to ensure they are successful in continuing to whichever programs they choose to pursue,” said Jennifer Wilmoth, Academic Program Manager, School of Health Professions at USM.

Students who attend will learn how to present themselves as a strong applicant for various health programs such as:

Dentistry

Medical School

Occupational Therapy

Pharmacy

Public Health

Physical Therapy

Athletic Training

Physician Assistant