HATTIESBUG, Miss. (WHLT) – Human Resources at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will host a job fair in Hattiesburg.

The job fair will take place on Tuesday, August 1 at the Hattiesburg WIN Job Center, located at 1911 Arcadia Street. The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Departments with job openings include academic units, iTech, Parking Management, Physical Plant, and more.

Application assistance will be available on-site. Applicants are asked to bring a resumé or work history, and references.