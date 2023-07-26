HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A collaborative effort at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) aims to open doors to higher education and job training for persons with intellectual disabilities.

The Reaching, Including, Supporting and Educating (RISE) To The Top! Certificate is a four-year, eight-semester inclusive college program incorporating academics and employment preparation, leading to a certificate upon completion, for persons with intellectual disabilities.

As part of the certificate format, participants enroll in a minimum of one class each semester; are matched with peer mentors; take part in employment-focused internships and service-involvement activities; and are anticipated to participate in spring commencement.

The certificate was approved earlier this year by the State Institutions for Higher Learning (IHL). It follows a pilot program previously administered at USM, known as the Higher Education for All program.

The initial phase of the new certificate program includes accommodation for up to 10 students; it is housed by School of Interdisciplinary Studies and Professional Development (ISPD) and coordinated through Institute for Disability Studies (IDS), and one of only two of its kind in the state.

Applications, interviews, and selections for the program take place during the spring semester, with selected students attending a “college prep boot camp” during the summer prior to enrollment.

To support RISE To The Top!, visit The USM Foundation, scroll down to “Designations” and select “Give to the area(s) of your choice” and type in “1694” in the search and select “Institute for Disability Studies Development Fund.