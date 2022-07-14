HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has been accepted into the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate (CPED) Consortium.

CPED is a grassroots effort of faculty, administrators and practitioners collaborating to strengthen the doctorate in education (Ed.D.) degree. USM was invited to join the Consortium to push CPED’s collective work even further.

“We are honored to join CPED as we continue to improve the educational experiences we provide Golden Eagles earning an Ed.D.,” said Dr. Holly Foster, assistant professor of higher education and student affairs. “This membership will connect us to a network of accomplished colleagues who are dedicated to student success and high standards of instruction. Opportunities to learn and share with this group will be invaluable as we analyze all aspects of our doctoral programs at USM to make them even better.”

USM offers two Ed.D. degree programs: P-12 educational administration and higher education administration. In contrast to USM’s Ph.D. program in education, which is designed for training academic researchers and future college professors, the Ed.D. programs focus on training educational practitioners to connect research to application.

CPED membership benefits for students include monthly webinars, fireside chats, annual convenings and a Scholarly Practitioner Alliance of graduates and students from around the U.S., Canada and Ireland.