USM launches 2022 freshman admissions application with scholarship offerings

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s application for summer 2022 and fall 2022 undergraduate admission will open on August 1.

“This is the most exciting time of the year as students begin taking the next steps toward their future beyond high school,” said Kate Howard, Associate Vice President Student Affairs and Dean of Admissions. “The earlier students apply, the more they benefit – knowing the resources, meeting deadlines, visiting campus, and hopefully being eligible for our generous scholarships.”

According to the university, the Freshman Academic Excellence Scholarship is awarded based on GPA and standardized test scores. In fall 2022, USM will be using ACT super scores for incoming freshmen, the average of the best scores from each subject area from multiple test attempts for scholarship awarding purposes.

High school seniors are encouraged to apply for admission to USM early, as students must be admitted by December 1 to receive consideration for all freshmen scholarships.