HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) launched its largest fundraising campaign in the school’s history.

Coordinators hope the campaign brings in $53.5 million in new or enhanced scholarships, $14 million in Eagle Club scholarships for student athletes and six newly named professorships for distinguished faculty members. The funds will also go toward entrepreneurial training, athletic faculty enhancement and other schoolwide programming.

To date, the school has raised $109,445,458, reaching 73% if the fundraising goal.

The following celebrities will serve as ambassadors for the fundraiser:

Natalie Allen – Global correspondent

Jimmy Buffet – Singer, songwriter

Brett and Deanna Favre – NFL Hall of Famer and author

Chuck Scarborough – Anchor

Adalius Thomas – Super Bowl XXXV champion

The fundraising effort is titled Give Wing: The Campaign for Southern Miss.