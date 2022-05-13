HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) School of Music was revitalized by the music education team and Assistant Professor of Music Education (instrumental) Melody Causby.

Pine Belt News reported music students will have more opportunities to practice a range of instruments. Degree hours will remain the same as brass methods and woodwind methods courses are split. Students will also have the ability to take a capstone class focused on music licensure. There will be peer teaching opportunities, and juniors and seniors will teach a full lab ensemble.

According to the newspaper, students will take two credits each of high brass methods, low brass methods, flute/clarinet methods and sax/double reed methods. Sophomore, junior and senior level instrumental MED courses will combine for the instrumental lab ensemble on Fridays. Some students will play their secondary instruments while others play their primary instruments.

Learn more here.